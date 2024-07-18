Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Power Integrations worth $21,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 32.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

POWI opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

