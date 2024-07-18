PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.