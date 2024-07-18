PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Up 4.5%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.30. 10,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 199,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in PRA Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,117 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,268,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

