Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Premier Financial worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 198,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 120,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,257 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $876.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFC

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.