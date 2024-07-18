Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $18.84.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.