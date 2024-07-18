Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

