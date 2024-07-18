Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Holdings Lowered by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,856,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,463,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 865,312 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,293,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 275,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 103,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,748. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

