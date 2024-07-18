Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RGT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,782. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

