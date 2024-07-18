Private Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $6.67 on Thursday, reaching $269.53. 206,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $277.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

