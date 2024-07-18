Private Management Group Inc. Sells 166,815 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 166,815 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of United States Cellular worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,053. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

