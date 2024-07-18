Private Management Group Inc. Sells 75 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.14. 5,940,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,570,069. The stock has a market cap of $302.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.