Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progressive Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $224.53. 3,521,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,539. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.59.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

