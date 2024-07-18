Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.53. 3,521,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,660. Progressive has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
