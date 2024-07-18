ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.