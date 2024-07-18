ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 23,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $157.05 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

