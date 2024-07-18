ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 12,502 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $24,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after purchasing an additional 262,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,814,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

