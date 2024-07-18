ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 14,954 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,635 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

