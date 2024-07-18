ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 768,570 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,570 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sirius XM worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,780.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 843.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

