ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.44.

NYSE RCL opened at $164.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

