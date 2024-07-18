ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 246,043 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,100,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,415,000 after buying an additional 262,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.26. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

