ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 852 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $242.86. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day moving average of $214.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

