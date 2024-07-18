ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,224,000 after purchasing an additional 213,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 830,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,168,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.2 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX opened at $803.14 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.38.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

