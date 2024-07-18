ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $128.84

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $128.84, but opened at $136.10. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $134.25, with a volume of 84,115 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

