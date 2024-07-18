Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

PEG opened at $75.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.01. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

