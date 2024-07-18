Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

adidas stock opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. adidas has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $130.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

