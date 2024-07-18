Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

APA stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,593,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

