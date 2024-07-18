Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Issued By William Blair

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.69.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $223.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

