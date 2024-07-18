Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

GD stock opened at $291.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $212.58 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 53.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

