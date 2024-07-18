Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BECN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

BECN opened at $98.84 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

