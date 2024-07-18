Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Cut by Analyst

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

BFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

NYSE BFH opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 224,545 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 540,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

