Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Increased by Zacks Research

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.93.

TER opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

