Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 58,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 192,159 shares.The stock last traded at $31.97 and had previously closed at $31.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NX. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 251,892 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

