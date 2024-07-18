QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,424,063.97 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,730,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,513,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 4.7 %

QuidelOrtho stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 1,259,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,866 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 252,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

