Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 699,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.63. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. Research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

