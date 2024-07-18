Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
