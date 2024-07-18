Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Range Resources stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 127,658 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

