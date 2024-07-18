Raymond James Increases Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $530.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $425.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

MUSA stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $495.17. 70,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,477. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $282.49 and a 12-month high of $503.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

