RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Hovde Group

Hovde Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

RBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

RBB opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.17.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

