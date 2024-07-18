Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 291,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 329,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

