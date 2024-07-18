Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP):

7/17/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

7/8/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.50 to $89.06. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

