Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 1.1%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.26. 579,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,160,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,292,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,459,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,235 shares of company stock worth $2,009,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $128,041,000. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,317,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.