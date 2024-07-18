Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.34

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $217.34 and last traded at $216.84, with a volume of 24346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average is $189.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.