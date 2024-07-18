Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 217,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,283,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $617.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Replimune Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

