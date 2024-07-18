Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $204.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $205.45 on Monday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $206.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,892,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

