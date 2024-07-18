Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FedEx Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedEx in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the shipping service provider will earn $4.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $20.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.60 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE FDX opened at $310.43 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,330.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $700,291,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.