Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 18th (ALL, BKNG, CVE, CX, DY, ELF, FTNT, GPS, HRB, OZK)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 18th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $191.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $210.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

