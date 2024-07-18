Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 360000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Trading Down 33.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$692,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Resources
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.