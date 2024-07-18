Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,419.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 771,018 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

