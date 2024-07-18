Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RVMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

