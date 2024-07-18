Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

