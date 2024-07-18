Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $19.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.08. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

